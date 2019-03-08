Advanced search

Family fun at Seaton

PUBLISHED: 07:25 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 26 June 2019

Seaton Velo Vintage 2019. Picture: Paul Steven

A vintage occasion at Seaton's Great British Seaside Weekend event

Entertainment, live music and traditional seaside activities - as well as the 15th Velo Vintage Occasion and Ride - were all part of Seaton's 'Great British Seaside Weekend'.

Hosted by Seaton Town Council, there were activities for all the family with a fairground carousel, bouncy castle and circus skills, professional entertainers such as Dan the Hat, and the Liberty Sisters. More than 100 people took part in the classic Velo Vintage cycle ride around a nine-mile route, many dressed in vintage clothing.

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer said: "We were delighted with how our first Great British Seaside Weekend went. The glorious sunshine topped off a fantastic day for Seaton residents and visitors alike with activities and entertainment across the town throughout the day."

* The next main event to hit the town will be Seaton CycleFest taking place on Sunday, July 7, with fast and furious criterium races from 11am, including youth category races.

