Honiton to honour the D Day heroes

PUBLISHED: 08:58 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 05 June 2019

D Day wreath. Picture RBL

A service will take place at the war memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings

Members of Honiton Royal British Legion will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings tomorrow (Thursday, June 6) by holding an act of homage at the town's war memorial.

It is hoped that a Normandy veteran will lay a wreath on behalf of those who did not return. All members of the public are invited to attend and remember.

Shortly after midnight on the morning of June 6, 1944, Operation Overlord began with the invasion of five beaches over a 50 mile stretch of the French Coast at Normandy.

An armada of 6,939 landing craft, combat ships and support vessels took the landing force of some 156,000 Allied troops to Normandy.

The beaches on D-Day were code named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. It took a further six days to connect all of the beach heads.

Allied forces came from Great Britain, The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, France, Norway and Czechoslovakia Landed to liberate occupied France from German control.

It was the largest seaborne land invasion ever encountered in history.

Allied casualties were more than 10,000 on the first day of the Battle of Normandy. It is estimated that a further 9,000 German troops were killed from a defending force of around 50,000 troops.

