Towns join forces to promote green tourism

Honiton and Seaton are joining forces with three other East Devon towns to boost the district's visitor economy, with an emphasis on green tourism.

The collaborative initiative will be led by Sidmouth Town Council, and will also involve Budleigh Salterton and Ottery St Mary.

The five towns will work closely together to promote sustainable tourism across East Devon, sharing ways to help local businesses find new markets. The aim is to build on the online success of the Visit Sidmouth brand, developed over three years by the town council in partnership with its marketing partner Ignyte, and bring similar benefits to the four other towns.

The initiative has been made possible by a grant from East Devon District Council.

Honiton town councillor Jake Bonetta has welcomed the move. He said: "I am proud that Honiton is getting stuck in to this exciting new tourism initiative, helping to boost Honiton's online presence whilst also working to give a much-needed helping hand to our local businesses.

“This project will create a distinctly Honiton presence on the online stage, boosting our presence on the internet for regional and national visitors, whilst also acting as a directory for local businesses and local people. As the project progresses over the coming months, I look forward to working with local businesses and partners to make the best of this project for the entire town.”

Cllr Paul Hayward, East Devon District Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for the Economy, said: “East Devon District Council’s Innovation & Resilience Fund Panel was delighted to approve grant funding for this project which will see our towns working collaboratively to promote tourism in the district. Tourism is a key sector for the local economy and one we are keen to support including through our forthcoming tourism strategy. This project will also help to support sustainable tourism and the transition to a net zero economy.

“Sustainability, inclusivity and green tourism are key priorities. The partners share a commitment to preserving and curating the natural environment that makes East Devon such a unique place to live, work and visit. Sidmouth will also be at the forefront of developing a Carbon Action Plan for tourism.”