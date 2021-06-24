News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tractor and trailer overturn on A30 blocking one lane - traffic queuing

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 4:36 PM June 24, 2021   
One lane of the A30 is currently closed after a crash which left a tractor and trailer on its side.

The incident, on the A30 westbound at Gosford, was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 3.20pm.

Police report heavy traffic queuing westbound and drivers are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information.

Check back for updates.

