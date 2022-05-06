News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
A30 closed for 'foreseeable future' after 'multiple vehicle' crash

Paul Jones

Published: 6:55 PM May 6, 2022
The A30 at Monkton

The A30 at Monkton - Credit: Google

A major route through East Devon is closed after a crash.

The A30 is closed in both directions at Monkton after a 'multiple vehicle collision', according to National Highways.

The incident, which saw all three emergency services sent to the scene, happened at around 4.30pm, it is understood.

National Highways said: "The A30 in Devon near Monkton remains closed in both directions and will be for the foreseeable future.

"Devon and Cornwall Police are leading the incident with traffic officers assisting with traffic management."

It is also understood the air ambulance has been at the scene.

