Police after after man, 33, killed in M5 collision with HGV

The tragic incident happened between Exeter and Cullompton - Credit: Google Street View

A 33-year-old man sadly died in an incident on the M5 yesterday (Tuesday), police have confirmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the man, described as 'local', was involved in a collision with an HGV on the motorway between Exeter and Cullompton.

"Officers and paramedics were called to the northbound carriageway of the road, between junctions 28 and 29, at around 4.05am," said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.

"The pedestrian, a local man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

"The HGV driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with the investigation."

The road was closed for several hours while Roads Policing Team officers conducted a specialist examination to establish how the collision occurred.

Drivers faced long delays while the investigation was carried out and police thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.

Any witnesses, or drivers with relevant dashcam footage, are being asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 104 of 1 February 2022 with information.