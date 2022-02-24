E-bikes installed at Cranbrook and Honiton stations

E-bikes have been installed at Cranbrook and Honiton train stations - Credit: SWR

Electric bikes have been installed at Honiton and Cranbrook stations - giving rail users the chance to continue their journey in eco-friendly style.

South Western Railway (SWR) has completed the installation of Co Bikes docking stations, plus 30 e-bikes, at the stations.

SWR says the e-bikes, supplied by Co Bikes, will provide customers with a green and efficient transport alternative, helping tackle congestion on roads, improve air quality and give locals and visitors an alternative way of travelling around Exeter and East Devon.

More than £200,000 has been invested in the schemes, which has become available through a network of partnerships between SWR, the Department for Transport, Devon County Council, East Devon District Council, Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone and Co Bikes.

A total of 20 e-bike docks are available at Cranbrook and another 10 at Honiton.

How do I use the e-bikes at Cranbrook and Honiton?

To use them, customers will need to download the Nextbike app on a smart phone and register for an account.

To activate the account, customers make a £10 payment which is then used for their first e-bike trips.

Co Bikes has a variety of bundle offers for bulk purchasing of minutes for hire.

See co-bikes.co.uk/bikerider/ for more details.

The e-bikes installed at Honiton train station - Credit: SWR

What did people say about the new e-bikes?

Andrew Ardley, regional development manager at SWR, said: "Introducing the e-bikes onto our network is an exciting step for us, and we’re proud to be able to provide our customers with a new, sustainable travel option for their onward journey.

"This installation is timely, as it makes access via rail to the growing employment area to the east of Exeter and in Honiton even easier.

"There are also some great leisure cycling opportunities from both Cranbrook and Honiton through the stunning East Devon countryside."

Mark Hodgson, managing director of Co Bikes, said: "We're excited to be working in partnership with South Western Railway.

"The installation of our Co Bikes at two busy commuter train stations in the east of the county provides more options for those that are looking to travel more sustainably or those that are looking for an alternative option for that first and last mile of a journey."

Rail Minister, Wendy Morton MP, said: "These new bikes are a great win for people in Devon, and will provide them with a fitness boosting, and eco-friendly way to get about."

Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: "It's encouraging to see the network of e-bikes continuing to grow right across the county, and the docking sites at these two railway stations are a great addition.

"I'm sure they'll be well used by rail passengers as well as providing the wider community with a sustainable travel option in Cranbrook and Honiton.

"Active travel forms part of the suite of solutions to improving connectivity and the County Council and SWR are striving to provide choice to rail users."

Councillor Marianne Rixson, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for climate action and emergencies, said: "These new e-bikes at Cranbrook and Honiton will afford both visitors and residents the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful countryside across East Devon at a more leisurely pace.

"These e-bikes are key in helping fulfil the Vision for Clean Growth and will help business visitors and commuters reduce reliance on the private car.

"As we work towards a net zero economy, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint through rail and e-bike connectivity, especially at Cranbrook where the e-bikes provide an important link to the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone."