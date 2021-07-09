Large section of A30 closed both ways after ‘serious accident’

Published: 4:56 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM July 9, 2021

The A30 is closed in both directions this evening after a ‘serious’ collision near Ottery St Mary.

Police were dispatched to the incident, between Daisy Mount Cross to the junction with Gosford Road, at around 12.27pm

Devon and Cornwall Police warned drivers to expect the road to remain closed for some time, it stated: "The A30 at Daisymount Cross is currently closed in both directions following an earlier incident. The road may be closed for many hours and is likely to cause significant traffic disruption. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for further information.