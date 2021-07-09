News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
UPDATE: Man dies after 'serious accident' on A30

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 4:56 PM July 9, 2021    Updated: 11:54 AM July 10, 2021
A man has died after a ‘serious accident’ on the A30 yesterday (July 9) afternoon, police have confirmed today.

Police were called at 12.20pm on Friday, July 9, to the A30 at Daisymount Cross after reports of a road traffic collision.

A man in his 50s was reported to have sustained serious injuries. He was confirmed deceased at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The A30 was closed in both directions for some time while an investigation into the crash took place. Both carriageways were re-opened at approximately 6.15pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 354 of July 9.

