Train delays at Honiton as Network Rail improve the line over Easter weekend.

Trains between Exeter, Honiton and Yeovil will be delayed over Easter weekend.

From Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18, the line between Yeovil Junction and Honiton will be closed all day for track maintenance, earthworks, and level crossing work.

On Good Friday (April 15), Easter Saturday (April 16) and Easter Monday (April 18) trains from London Waterloo and Salisbury heading towards Exeter will terminate at Yeovil Junction. Trains running from Exeter towards London and Salisbury will terminate at Honiton. Buses will run between Yeovil Junction and Honiton calling at Crewkerne and Axminster.



On April, 17 trains bound for Exeter will terminate at Yeovil Junction and a replacement bus service will run between Yeovil Junction and Exeter St David’s stopping at Crewkerne, Axminster, Honiton and Exeter Central.



A spokesperson for South Western Railway said: "We’re working closely with Network Rail on a major public information campaign being launched over the next few days. This will include posters and electronic displays at stations, on the platform and in train announcements, posts on our respective social media accounts, and press releases to relevant local news and media.



"Engineers are preparing for a busy Easter weekend of improvement works across the country and the South Western Railway network. Teams from Network Rail will be carrying out long-planned improvement projects which will deliver passenger benefits that will last for years to come."



You can find more information about the improvement on the Network Rail website, and check updated times on the South Western Railway website.