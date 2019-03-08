Advanced search

A-road blocked after four-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:54 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 16 March 2019

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

Archant

Traffic is blocked on an A-road after four vehicles were involved in a collision this morning (Saturday).

Cars have ground to a halt in both directions on the A358 Seaton Road near Musbury after the accident, which occurred at around 9.50am.

The incident happened near Whitford Road, and Devon and Cornwall Police is reporting slow traffic in the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

