Warning for East Devon commuters as more snow forecast

County council says snow could disrupt journeys home from work

People in East Devon are being urged to think carefully about their journey home from work tomorrow (Thursday January 31) following forecasts of further snow.

A countywide freeze is expected tonight (Wednesday), with road surface temperatures in some areas set to plunge below -4C.

Anyone travelling is reminded to take extra care as roads and paths could be icy overnight and tomorrow morning. The Met Office is forecasting another band of wintry showers to hit the county from around lunchtime tomorrow.

Sleet could turn to snow as the afternoon progresses, with the risk of the heaviest snowfall expected from 3pm onwards. There could be up to 2cm of snow over a widespread area, and possibly 5cm-10cm on higher ground.

Devon County Council’s main gritting routes were treated multiple times last night and earlier today. Gritters are out again this afternoon and will carry out repeat treatments in the early hours.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, county highway management spokesman, said: “We want people to take extra care when travelling tomorrow and think about their travel arrangements for the evening rush hour if we do get more snow.

“We’re in for an extremely cold night which could leave roads, pavements and cycle routes icy tomorrow morning. There is a chance that there could be some disruption tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, particularly on higher ground, but there’s still some uncertainty in the forecast at the moment.”

Devon County Council, Highways England and Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to work together to monitor how conditions could impact roads in the county.

You can keep up to date with any school closures at https://new.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/

Devon County Council is reminding people of the following advice:

• Avoid overnight travel unless absolutely essential as roads will always be more hazardous at night with less traffic and colder temperatures;

• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming;

• Allow additional time for your journey and reduce your speed;

• Drive with care and according to the conditions;

• If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could possibly be helped through the cold spell;

• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over. NHS Choices has more information on staying healthy during cold weather;

• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions and ensure you are stocked with food and medications

• Check out any school closures and sign up for alerts for any school by clicking on ‘Alert Me’.

For more information and travel advice from Devon County Council visit: www.devon.gov.uk/winter_travel or for updates on Twitter follow @DevonAlert