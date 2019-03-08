Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

PUBLISHED: 10:54 11 July 2019

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

Archant

A group of travellers have moved to a privately-owned field after their presence led to the postponement of a major triathlon in Honiton.

More than half-a-dozen vehicles arrived on Friday evening (July 5), setting up home at Allhallows Playing Field.

The travellers' presence at Allhallows caused Honiton Triathlon to be cancelled.

The popular event, due to be held on Sunday, July 7, was cancelled.

In an email to its participants, organiser Pure Endurance said: "Due to circumstances out of our control, the difficult decision has been taken to postpone tomorrow's triathlon.

"A number of travellers arrived on the field, including the transition area last night, with no intention to move until Monday.

"Therefore we can not set up the event. We have consulted with the local authorities and feel this is best for everyone."

When the Herald contacted Pure Endurance, an organiser said the firm was arranging on new date to stage the run, but did not disclose when it would be announced.

The travellers were asked to move on by enforcement officers appointed by East Devon District Council (EDDC) after being served with notices on the Sunday.

The travellers vacated the field on Tuesday (July 9) after the notices expired and they still had not left.

Nigel Wills, of enforcement agency Devon Investigation, told the Herald the group of travellers were 'very, very hard' to move on.

He said: "This was the same group that pitched up at Crealy and at the Exeter Chiefs.

"There were nine vehicles in total, and they did not want to move."

Mr Wills said the police were called and the vehicles left the field following a standoff.

The caravans are still in Honiton following a failed attempt to pitch up on council-owned land in Ottery Moor Lane, which is leased to a sports and social club.

The EDDC spokesman said: "We understand that members of the club along with local residents managed to secure the site before others could arrive and as a consequence the travellers then moved on to an adjacent privately owned field.

"As this land does not belong to the council it will be for the owner to take whatever action is needed.

"However, to assist the owner we did provide them with the contact details of the enforcement officers that we use."

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster bowlers enjoy run of success

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Beer Albion meeting Axminster Town to mark their Centenary Year

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Honiton Running Club quartet complete the Ham to Lyme Ultra Marathon

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

Harry Tincknell second in Canada one week on from taking Mazda Team Joest’s historic first victory.

Harry Tincknell and his team celebrate their latest success in Canada. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists