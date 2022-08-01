Plans for new community on edge of Cranbrook could see more than 1,000 new homes built

More than 1,000 new homes could be built on the edge of Cranbrook, if plans for a new mixed-use community are given the go ahead.

Proposals have been submitted to East Devon District Council, on behalf of Redrow Homes and Carden Group, for up to 1,035 homes, a neighbourhood centre, a primary school, public open space, a sports hub and employment land at Treasbeare Farm, Cranbrook.

The site would also include 15 per cent affordable homes, which works out at up to 156 dwellings, with 39 allocated as ‘first homes’ and 52 for affordable rent.

The 91.28ha site is just south of the existing Cranbrook expansion zone and is arable land with hedgerows, trees and field drainage ditches.

It sites within the Cranbrook Plan area, as defined by the existing East Devon Local Plan.

The applicant is seeking outline permission for the principle of development and access only at this stage, with a reserved matters planning application to iron out the finer details in the future.

In the planning support statement, the applicants said there is scope for the development within the number of homes which East Devon needs to build in the Cranbrook Plan area.

The statement said: “(It’s) identified in the adopted East Devon Local Plan as being within the Cranbrook Plan area but was not allocated to meet the initial requirements of Cranbrook.

“However, the Local Plan requires the provision of an additional 1,550 dwellings, associated jobs, social, community and education facilities and infrastructure, which is to be provided within the Cranbrook Plan Area, but outside the allocations made within the Plan and the designated Neighbourhood Plan Areas of Rockbeare, Broadclyst and Clyst Honiton.”

Plans for the site at this early stage include:

A variety of housing types;

A mixed-use neighbourhood centre

Employment opportunities

A landscape structure building on and enhancing existing assets

Allowance for pedestrian, cycle and public transport networks to be fully integrated

The application also proposes several access changes including a new signal-controlled junction to the proposed employment area on the site, a mini-roundabout replacing the existing Younghayes Road roundabout and a ‘notional’ improvement to the Parsons Lane roundabout. There would also be a new priority T-junction onto the B3174.

The deadline for comments is Tuesday, August 30. East Devon Disrict Council will make the final decision on the application.

The proposal is available to view by going to https://planning.eastdevon.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=REUO6NGH09100