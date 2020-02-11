Advanced search

Hundreds of trees planted to create the Cranbrook Canopy

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2020

500 trees were planted at Cranbrook Country Park. Picture: East Devon District Council

500 trees were planted at Cranbrook Country Park. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

Hundreds of trees have been planted in Cranbrook in a bid to make the town a better place for people and wildlife.

Around 40 volunteers of all ages joined East Devon District Council (EDDC) and the town council to plant 500 new trees which will form the Cranbrook Canopy.

Included in the new native woodland at Cranbrook Country Park will be 250 oak trees.

The Cranbrook Canopy is a five-month scheme funded by the Woodland Trust's street trees project, supported by players of the People's Postcode Lottery, EDDC and the town council.

It aims to inspire residents to engage with trees and landscapes around them and to get the community involved in planting.

Councillor Kim Bloxham, ward member for Cranbrook said: "The trees will not only improve the overall enjoyment of the park by making it more attractive but also help combat climate change and increase wildlife and diversity."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Exeter Races hosting Cheltenham Festival stars this Sunday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Mckeown and Cann net doubles as Dunkeswell ease to derby win over Upottery

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC

Lyme Regis Bowls Club secure their future with new 15-year lease

Lyme Regis Bowls Club

Lyme Regis AGM greensomes joy for Judith Ellard and Sarah Kilcoyne

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Chard score seven tries to see off battling Honiton

Rugby ball.
Drive 24