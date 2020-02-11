Hundreds of trees planted to create the Cranbrook Canopy

500 trees were planted at Cranbrook Country Park. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Hundreds of trees have been planted in Cranbrook in a bid to make the town a better place for people and wildlife.

Around 40 volunteers of all ages joined East Devon District Council (EDDC) and the town council to plant 500 new trees which will form the Cranbrook Canopy.

Included in the new native woodland at Cranbrook Country Park will be 250 oak trees.

The Cranbrook Canopy is a five-month scheme funded by the Woodland Trust's street trees project, supported by players of the People's Postcode Lottery, EDDC and the town council.

It aims to inspire residents to engage with trees and landscapes around them and to get the community involved in planting.

Councillor Kim Bloxham, ward member for Cranbrook said: "The trees will not only improve the overall enjoyment of the park by making it more attractive but also help combat climate change and increase wildlife and diversity."