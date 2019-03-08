Advanced search

'The closest you are ever going to get to the real T. Rex'

PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 July 2019

Marc Bolan lookalike Danielz fronts T. Rextasy. Picture: T. Rextasy

Marc Bolan lookalike Danielz fronts T. Rextasy. Picture: T. Rextasy

T. Rextasy

A T. Rex tribute band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan's family will play at Lyme Regis Marine Theatre on Friday, August 9.

Marc Bolan, with his band T. Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

They had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

T.Rextasy have now been performing around the world for more than 20 years. They are now accepted as the world's only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex. They have been endorsed by the singer's family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan's catalogue management.

The original T. Rex drummer Bill Legend described them as 'the closest you are ever going to get to the real thing'.

Tickets are £23.50 in advance or £27 on the door, with a 10 per cent discount for members. Doors and bar open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.

