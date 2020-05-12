Advanced search

Shute man’s tribute to war hero father

PUBLISHED: 08:42 12 May 2020

Trevor Glasper at his father's memorial in Shute. Picture Submitted

Archant

A poignant tribute to a highly decorated war hero was paid by his son at a memorial in Shute on VE Day (Friday, May 8).

The tribute to Capt Harry Glasper.The tribute to Capt Harry Glasper.

Captain Harry Glasper MC was killed-in-action on the last day of WW2 demobilising a German automatic gun. He was just 32.

He died in action at Velzen, on April 18, 1945.

Capt Glasper’s son, Trevor, 76, who now lives in Branscombe, attended his memorial, to pay his respects, on Friday, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Mr Glasper, who visits the memorial every year is particularly proud of his father being awarded the Military Cross, which he achieved for his efforts during the lead-up to the Battle of El Alamein, on the night of November 1, 1943.

During his army career, Capt Glasper served in the Durham Light Infantry attached to the Cameronians S R (Scottish Rifles) and was an Eighth Army Desert Rat.

