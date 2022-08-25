Tribute paid to Noel Page-Turner

A tribute has been paid to a ‘great servant’ to the wider community in Devon.

Noel Page-Turner, who lived and farmed in Luppitt near Honiton for more than 60 years, died on August 8.

Mr Page-Turner is a former high sheriff of Devon and also served as deputy lieutenant of the county.

A spokesman for his family said he was a ‘great servant’ to the wider community in Devon.

During his life, he had a number of notable achievements and appointments, both in the local community and the wider Devon area.

He was governor of Honiton Community College for 20 years and chairman for 14 years. Mr Page-Turner also chaired Honiton Festival and was vice chairman and president of Honiton District Agricultural Association.

He was president of the Honiton Chamber of commerce and a long-term chairman of the Luppitt Commoners and chair of the regional Wolsey Lodge.

He re-established The Royal Devon Yeomanry after it was mothballed in the early 1970s and he commanded the organisation and was its honourary colonel. He was second in command of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry with nearly 12 years of combined service.

Mr Page-Turner was also general commissioner of Income Tax for the Axminster Division.

The family of Mr Page-Turner said that perhaps his most rewarding act of service was with Nortbrooke Community Trust which provides financial assistance to children’s charities in Devon.

A spokesman for the family said: “Noel, with his dedication as a trustee and chair of the finance committee, helped to transform the financial fortunes of the trust which is now able to give more help to changing the lives of disadvantaged young people in Devon.

“Perhaps the pinnacle of all his public service in Devon was his appointment as a life serving Deputy Lieutenant of Devon and his year serving as High Sheriff of Devon in 1997.

“He also organised a collection of native Devon apple trees as a gift from the people of Devon to Her Majesty the Queen to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2002, The Orchard was planted at Sandringham.”

A memorial service will take place at St Mary’s Church, Luppitt, at 2.15pm on Thursday, October 27.