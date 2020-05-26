Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died.

Former Axminster mayor Douglas Hull, one of East Devon’s longest serving local councillors, died over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Together again - Doug Hull's late wife Joy who was Axminster's first lady mayor.

During more than half a century representing his community he was vice chairman of Devon County Council and served for a record 36 years on East Devon District Council.

He was made an Honourary Alderman of both authorities.

Cllr Hull served three terms as mayor of Axminster and his wife Joy, who died in 2017, was the first woman to be elected the town’s First Citizen.

A Liberal Democrat, Cllr Hull worked tirelessly for many local groups and charitable organisations. He enjoyed dressing up to collect at the local carnivals and often entertained crowds with his traditional hobby-horse.

Some of the money he raised he used to set up a group to help children who suffered from dyslexia, as he did himself.

Amongst the dozens of tributes being paid to Cllr Hull on social media is one from Sara Leat, secretary of Axminster Drama Club.

She wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Doug Hull passed away this afternoon. Doug was a massive supporter of ADC, helping us to buy the Plaza as well as donating many costumes and supporting nearly every show we put on. Both Doug and Joy were very keen on the arts and loved going to the theatre, ballet was a particular favourite of theirs.

Doug was a realist and understood that the Plaza was not only a huge asset to the club but also a big responsibility and he was very generous to us helping the club maintain our beloved building.

“Whilst looking through our amazing scrapbooks recently I found many programmes with Doug’s name in, mostly in the chorus but the occasional small part in mostly pantomimes which I know he enjoyed immensely.

“He will be sadly missed by many people in Axminster and by the club.”

Fellow Axminster town councillor and former mayor Jeremy Walden said: “Doug Hull, the Father of the Council - a true friend of Axminster, and whilst we may have had our disagreements, he was also a friend.

“We will not see his like again.

“Over 50 years service on town, district and county councils. RIP Douglas, you can be with Joy now.”