Tributes to popular Charmouth man

PUBLISHED: 10:36 12 April 2019

The late Ray Kemp. Picture TK

Ray Kemp’s life will be celebrated at a service at St Andrew’s Church

Well known Charmouth resident Ray Kemp – a former professional footballer - has died aged 77.

He passed away on Thursday, March 28 - his 55th wedding anniversary.

Ray and his wife Treena moved to the village 20 years ago.

They enjoyed family holidays in Dorset for many years, when living in Kent, and decided to retire by the sea.

Ray was a professional footballer in his younger days, playing for Tonbridge, Gillingham and Ashford and Fulham.

He was also an accomplished cricketer, often scoring a century, and was chairman of Pembury Cricket Club, in Kent.

On moving to Charmouth the couple became involved with the village community, where Ray was loved and respected.

He quickly joined the Shakers skittles team and was involved in the annual Charmouth fayre, where he developed his own football games, which would always raise a smile and a good profit for the event.

At least three times a week Ray would be found on the golf course at Lyme Regis where he also received recognition for his skills.

Ray and Treena could also be seen on the beach collecting for the lifeboats, even on Christmas Day. For that reason his family has chosen the RNLI as their charity for any donations.

A celebration of Ray’s life will take place at 1.30pm on Monday (April 15) at St Andrew’s Church.

