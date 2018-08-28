Trio’s challenge to provide dementia awareness training to 7,000 women by 2020

Rockbeare and Cranbrook WI are the latest group to receive dementia awareness training from Heather. Picture: Rockbeare and Cranbrook WI Archant

A Honiton woman and two others have set themselves the ambitious task of training thousands of women in dementia awareness by 2020.

Heather Penwarden, chair of Honiton Dementia Action Alliance, has teamed up with Carmen Luscombe, county chair of Devon Federation of Women’s Institutes (DFWI), and North Devon dementia champion for DFWI June Shepherd-Blandy, to complete the challenge.

The trio are already a year into the initiative, which has seen members from 100 WIs receive training to become what is known as a ‘Dementia Friend’.

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia.

It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, acts and talks about the condition and to date more than two million Dementia Friends have been created nationwide.

Heather, who is dementia ambassador for the county of Devon, is currently raising awareness in East Devon, Carmen in South Devon and June in North Devon, with the three sharing Mid Devon.

“There are WI groups in most towns and cities across Devon,” said Heather.

“These are groups for women living in the community, many who will know someone touched by dementia.

“We are holding these training sessions to help WI members – and through it, they can spread awareness in their own communities.

“There are over 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK meaning one in three of us will know someone with dementia.

“As an organisation DFWI is in a unique position to play a part in supporting our members and the wider community to be more dementia aware and to take action on dementia.”

Heather is aiming to train all the members of DFWI in time for 2020, which is the organisation’s centenary year.

Plans are in the works to gather all 7,000 members under one roof, where a presentation will be made on what dementia awareness work has been done.

Heather said: “Because of our close links with dementia action alliances across the county we thought it would be a good promotion for dementia awareness by linking it with our centenary celebrations.”