Honiton stairlift scheme could restore people's independence

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 July 2019

Stairlift. Picture: Getty Images

More than £1,000 in funding has been secured by a charity to enable people to access the upstairs of their homes via a stairlift.

TRIP Community Transport, in New Street, will allocate £1,800 towards buying a stairlift for three people in Honiton.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager at TRIP, said: "We are aware that grant funding often excludes some people.

"This means that they might have to stay in hospital for longer or are unable to access part of their homes.

"These stairlifts will give people a better quality of life."

The £1,800, which was raised from beneficiaries of TRIP, is only enough to afford three stairlifts.

The chosen people to benefit from the apparatus will be selected by TRIP based on need.

Mrs Thorne said if there is a good response to the pilot scheme, there could potential to establish it as an ongoing project if funding is secured.

