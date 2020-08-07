Honiton TRIP launches new Time for You service

The Honiton community transport charity TRIP is launching a new service that will provide support for people caring for a family member or friend.

The service is called ‘Time for You’ and will allow carers to take a much-needed time-out from caring for someone who is ill, frail or cannot be left at home on their own.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Being a carer can often be physically and emotionally exhausting, combining the practical and administrative care needs alongside the added possible factors of isolation and loneliness.

“Caring for loved ones or close friends is an often-overlooked part of our health and care system, and it is important that carers are supported to protect their wellbeing and for them not to feel guilty for taking time for themselves.

“This is where the TRIP - Time for You service fits in, by allowing carers to take some much-needed time out, whether that be to pop out for a coffee, go shopping or attend a support group.”

Users will be able to register with the transport charity and then will undertake a full risk assessment. After that has been completed, TRIP will then match them with a suitable volunteer who will come and sit in with their loved ones.

There will be a small charge for the service and carers will be able to choose hourly slots when booking.

The charity remained committed to delivering hot meals throughout the pandemic and made a pledge in March to only stop when the government told them to.

They are running a ring and ride service which will allow passengers to go on regular shopping trips around Honiton but also further day excursions to Otter Nurseries, Brixham, Taunton, Sidmouth, Tavistock and Exeter.

To view a full list of the July to September running schedule, you can visit their website at www.tripcta.org/ring-and-ride-schedule-july-to-september.

If you are interested in using the Time for You service or becoming a volunteer then you can contact TRIP Honiton by calling 01404 46529, looking at their website at www.tripcta.org or emailing admin@tripcta.org.