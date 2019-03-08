Tuckers Jazz Club to welcome Bruce Adams to Dalwood

Well-known jazz musician Bruce Adams is due to perform with the Martin Dale Quartet.

Trumpet and flugelhorn player Bruce Adams will be performing in Dalwood at the weekend.

The musician will be appearing at Tuckers Jazz Club with the Martin Dale Quartet.

One reviewer gave their opinion of him as follows: "Not only is Bruce one the jazz scene's most dramatic and stimulating performers, he is also a tremendously affable companion"

"A band-room with the Glaswegian Mr Adams present is a happy and riotous place."

He will be accompanied by well-known South West saxophonist Martin Dale, with Gavin Martin on keyboard, Kevin Sanders on bass and Dennis Harris on drums.

Tina Mackenney, who organises tuckers Jazz Club, said: "This is certain to be a very entertaining evening."

Bruce Adams and the Martin Dale Quartet will be performing on Saturday, October 5, at 8pm, at The Tuckers Arms, Dalwood, near Axminster.

Tickets cost £10 and for more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk