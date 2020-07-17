Advanced search

Care home residents enjoy ice cream visit

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 July 2020

Teresa Holman of Tudor Cottage Care Home Picture: Tudor Cottage Care Home

Teresa Holman of Tudor Cottage Care Home Picture: Tudor Cottage Care Home

Ice creams were the order of the day for residents of Tudor Cottage Care Home in Axminster.

Chris Ping of Tudor Care Home Picture: Tudor Cottage Care HomeChris Ping of Tudor Care Home Picture: Tudor Cottage Care Home

Residents enjoyed a taste of the summer as ice cream treats were delivered to an Axminster care home.

The guests of Tudor Cottage Care Home in Axminster were treated to an ice cream in the sun as Devon Ices made a special trip.

The idea came from manager Mandy Larcombe who saw an advertisement for Devon Ices on the Axminster Notice Board. She contacted them to arrange for them to deliver some treats to the care home for the residents

The ice cream suppliers arrived at the care home so residents and staff could go out and choose their favourite in what was the first time since lockdown began in March that residents have been outside.

Maureen Gardside enjoying an ice cream as part of Devon Ice's ice cream visit to Tudor Cottage Care Home. Picture: Tudor Cottage Care HomeMaureen Gardside enjoying an ice cream as part of Devon Ice's ice cream visit to Tudor Cottage Care Home. Picture: Tudor Cottage Care Home

Mandy said the residents had told her how much they enjoyed the ice cream and she said it was nice to see their smiling faces.

The home is currently closed to visitors as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, but has been encouraging ongoing communication.

