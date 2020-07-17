Care home residents enjoy ice cream visit
PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 July 2020
Ice creams were the order of the day for residents of Tudor Cottage Care Home in Axminster.
Residents enjoyed a taste of the summer as ice cream treats were delivered to an Axminster care home.
The guests of Tudor Cottage Care Home in Axminster were treated to an ice cream in the sun as Devon Ices made a special trip.
The idea came from manager Mandy Larcombe who saw an advertisement for Devon Ices on the Axminster Notice Board. She contacted them to arrange for them to deliver some treats to the care home for the residents
The ice cream suppliers arrived at the care home so residents and staff could go out and choose their favourite in what was the first time since lockdown began in March that residents have been outside.
Mandy said the residents had told her how much they enjoyed the ice cream and she said it was nice to see their smiling faces.
The home is currently closed to visitors as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, but has been encouraging ongoing communication.
