New date for Lyme Lifeboat Week tug-of-war contest

PUBLISHED: 14:22 31 July 2019

That sinking feeling - Lyme lifeboat crew losing a previous tug-of war contest. Picture Roichard Horobnon

The always dramatic Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week tug-of war contest - postponed because of Tuesday's stormy weather - will now go ahead on Friday (August 2).

The spectacular cross-harbour contest sess teams compete by pulling a rope across the harbour mouth - with the losers taking a tumble into the sea below.

The contest will start at 6pm.

Among other events still to come are the Army's Red Devils parachute display team, due tomorrow (Thursday), and the bath tub race on Friday.

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week regularly raises £35,000. Running an inshore lifeboat station like the one in Lyme Regis costs £95,000 annually, and the full kit for a crew member costs almost £2,000.

