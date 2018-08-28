Christmas tree recycling at Axminster Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January Archant

East Devon Council will turn them into compost for local parks and gardens

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents across East Devon are being urged to make the most of East Devon’s improved recycling service during this Christmas and New Year.

Cllr Tom Wright, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, urged housholders to check the collection dates over the festive season.

“I would urge residents to read the information carefully, use the correct containers and recycle as much as they can,” he said.

“Also don’t forget you can have your real Christmas tree recycled in the New Year for free and all the pulp is used for mulch and composting in East Devon’s local parks.”

Take your Christmas tree along to one of the following recycling events:

• Axminster, West Street car park, on Monday, January 7, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm

• Honiton, Lace walk car park, on Tuesday January 8, from 8.30am to 11.30am

• Ottery St Mary, Land off Canaan car park, on Tuesday January 8, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

• Seaton, Harbour Road car park, on Monday January 7, 8.30am to 11.30am