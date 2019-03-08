Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Traffic is slow after accident on B3261 Trafalgar Way

Police have reported that the B3261 Trafalgar Way is partially blocked in both directions after an accident.

Two cars were involved in the collision, at about 3.30pm this afternoon (Sunday, June 30).

Traffic is very slow between the A35 (Kilmington) and the A358 King Edward Road (Axminster).

There are no details as yet of any casualties.