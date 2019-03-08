Charity funding helps Lyme lifeboat crew learn vital skills

Two crew members complete the RNLI's emergency procedures course

Two volunteer crew members at Lyme Regis lifeboat station have had a vital part of their training funded by Lloyd's Register Foundation.

Georgia Robson, 25, and Dave Holland, 46, recently travelled to the RNLI College in Poole, to complete the charity's crew emergency procedures course.

Georgia, is a business manager with a vehicle company and Dave is an assistant bar manager.

The course sees volunteer crew being trained in a variety of crucial subjects such as how to deal with fires aboard lifeboats, how to 'abandon ship' in the event of an emergency - with a 4m jump into water - team survival swimming, coping in a life-raft in simulated darkness, how to right a capsized inshore lifeboat, and the importance of lifejackets.

It also includes sessions on the correct use of flares, fire extinguishers and grab bags.

Dave said: "The course was informative, invigorating and I have learned a great deal, all of which will be immensely useful in my volunteer duties with the lifeboat crew. Myself and Georgia also greatly valued the team building aspect of the course."

Lloyd's Register Foundation has committed to funding the RNLI's crew emergency procedures course for a second five-year period until December 2020. This additional funding of £1.06m brings their total support for RNLI crew training to just over £2.46m since 2008. More than 3,000 RNLI volunteer crew members have now received the training thanks to Lloyd's Register Foundation's funding.

James Kilburn, lifesaving delivery training manager at the RNLI said: "Lloyd's Register Foundation's support is very important to us and it's fantastic how, so far, more than 3,000 of our crew members have benefitted from it funding this part of their training.

"As only one in ten of our volunteer crew members comes from a professional maritime background, the crew emergency procedures course is crucial in giving our volunteers the training they need and helping keep them as safe as possible while carrying out rescues.

"It gives volunteers the confidence to save lives even in the most challenging conditions."

The new donation is the latest in Lloyd's Register Foundation's relationship with the RNLI, which was recognised in 2010 when it received the Group Supporter Award from HRH Prince Michael of Kent in recognition of its valuable support of the charity.