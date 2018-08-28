Advanced search

Axminster Rotary Club’s community awards

PUBLISHED: 15:01 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:31 18 December 2018

Axminster Rotary Club President Don Waterhouse with the two award winners - Gaye Baulch (left) and Clare Herbert. Picture: BARRIE CASTLE.

Two local women are honoured for their contributions to the town

Axminster Rotary Club has honoured two local women for their outstanding community work.

Scout leader Clare Herbert was praised for her ‘energy and work in helping the youth of Axminster’ over a number of years with the development of the Scout movement in the town.

President Don Waterhouse also presented an award to Gaye Baulch, who recently retired after 24 years on the committee of the Axe Vale Festival, having played an influential role in its tremendous growth over that period.

The presentations were made at the Rotary Club’s annual community Christmas lunch in The Guildhall on Friday (December 14).

Mr Waterhouse also received an award on behalf of the Axminster club. Rotary International District Governor Graham Carey gave him a certificate recognising the group’s ‘efforts throughout the Rotary year to help the needs of others at both home and abroad.’

After lunch Graham Barton, of TV’s Homes Under the Hammer fame, gave a very entertaining talk about his career as an auctioneer.

