Sailors rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 August 2019

Lyme lifboat approaches the capsized dinghy. Picture: RNLI

Lyme lifboat approaches the capsized dinghy. Picture: RNLI

Archant

Two former professional sailors were rescued by the crew of Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat yesterday (Sunday August 11)when their dinghy capsized in strong winds 500m south of the town's harbour.

The two rescued sailors Christian (centre) and Sam (white T shirt) with members of the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew after their rescue. Picture: RNLIThe two rescued sailors Christian (centre) and Sam (white T shirt) with members of the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew after their rescue. Picture: RNLI

Sam Brearey, 30, from Canterbury, and Christian Birrell, 30, from London, were training for a national sailing championships event next weekend when the forestay - a rope supporting the mast - broke and their vessel capsized throwing them both overboard.

The men were in the water when the lifeboat crew arrived.

The 14 ft Merlin Rocket sailing boat with the two men aboard was then towed by the lifeboat to the safety of Lyme Regis harbour.

Sam Brearey said: "Despite all the experience we have both gained, if the forestay goes you have a major problem.

"We were very pleased to see the lifeboat crew, who were brilliant at working together to recover us and the boat. There was simply nothing we could do after the forestay broke."

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch by coastguards at 2.27pm and returned to Lyme Regis harbour at 4pm.

Most Read

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

Have you seen a big cat in North Devon? We'd like to hear from you. Picture: Getty/Ryan McVay

Colyton firefighters urge MP to fight station closure plans

MP Neil Parish (centre) with Colyton firefighters and district councillor Iain Chubb (far right). Picture CFS

Community to be invited to share wish list for £316k ‘war chest’

A view of Ottery. Ref edr 20 19TI 1010833. Picture: Terry Ife

Bat survey findings put a halt to plans to demolish former Beer social club

Beer Social Hall. Picture: Google Street View

Lyme lifeboat called out in rough conditions

Lyme Regis lifeboat. Picture: RNLI



