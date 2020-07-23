Advanced search

Two senior members of Seaton Town Council have resigned

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 July 2020

Seaton Town Council offices at Marshlands Picture: Chris Carson

Seaton Town Council offices at Marshlands Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Two prominent members of Seaton Town Council have resigned.

Martin Shaw who has resigned from Seaton Town Council. Picture:Chris CarsonMartin Shaw who has resigned from Seaton Town Council. Picture:Chris Carson

Martin Shaw and former mayor Jack Rowland are stepping down - leaving the authority currently with five vacant seats.

A spokeswoman for the council said their decision to resign was due to their very extensive commitments, as Devon county and East Devon district councillors respectively.

Cllr Rowland says he wants to devote his attention to his finance portfolio at EDDC, and chose this moment to leave the town council to enable his vacancy to be filled at the same time as others, which will be filled by members in August.

Cllr Shaw said: “I had been considering resigning for some time because my work as county councillor leaves me unable to play a full role in the town council.

Former Seaton Mayor Jack Rowland who has resigend from the town council. Picture: Chris CarsonFormer Seaton Mayor Jack Rowland who has resigend from the town council. Picture: Chris Carson

“I have brought forward my resignation in order that the vacancy may also be filled.

“I will still attend town council meetings to report and answer questions on county matters.”

The town Council spokeswoman added: “Both have worked extremely hard for the town, whilst serving as town councillors, and their contribution is appreciated by all.

“Their legacy to the town will continue and Seaton Town Council looks forward to working with them in their county council and district council roles going forward.

“As required by law, the vacancies that have arisen as a result, have been notified to EDDC and the requisite legal notices will be posted, affording the electorate - should they wish to do so - the opportunity to call an election within 14 days of those notices.

“Should such an election be called then it will not take place until May 2021 due to the relevant Covid-19 provisions.

“The town council now has five vacancies in total and is actively seeking applicants for co-option for the original three via our website. The closing date to apply to join is August 7.”

A minimum of ten local electors need to call for a poll for one to take place.

Seaton Town Council has recently launched a new website which has been designed to be a ‘platform for the town’ and showcase what it has to offer. To view it visit https://seaton.gov.uk

* Cllr Shaw, who also represents Colyton on the county council, and Cllr Rowland are both members of the East Devon Alliance of independent councillors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Noisy Seaton seagulls cause a flap

The roof where messy seagulls are nesting behind John Harding’s house. Picture JH

Uncover some of Devon’s hidden secrets this summer

Family working together on a treasure trail

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Noisy Seaton seagulls cause a flap

The roof where messy seagulls are nesting behind John Harding’s house. Picture JH

Uncover some of Devon’s hidden secrets this summer

Family working together on a treasure trail

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Two senior members of Seaton Town Council have resigned

Seaton Town Council offices at Marshlands Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton developers says deferral of affordable house contributions helps safeguard workers

Bakers Estate in Hayne Lane. Ref mhh 47 18TI 5355. Picture: Terry Ife

Cold call warning from the police

generic shot

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

A look at Axminster Town’s first five fixtures

The Axminster Town players celebrate after taking the lead against Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper