Two senior members of Seaton Town Council have resigned

Seaton Town Council offices at Marshlands Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Two prominent members of Seaton Town Council have resigned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Shaw who has resigned from Seaton Town Council. Picture:Chris Carson Martin Shaw who has resigned from Seaton Town Council. Picture:Chris Carson

Martin Shaw and former mayor Jack Rowland are stepping down - leaving the authority currently with five vacant seats.

A spokeswoman for the council said their decision to resign was due to their very extensive commitments, as Devon county and East Devon district councillors respectively.

Cllr Rowland says he wants to devote his attention to his finance portfolio at EDDC, and chose this moment to leave the town council to enable his vacancy to be filled at the same time as others, which will be filled by members in August.

Cllr Shaw said: “I had been considering resigning for some time because my work as county councillor leaves me unable to play a full role in the town council.

Former Seaton Mayor Jack Rowland who has resigend from the town council. Picture: Chris Carson Former Seaton Mayor Jack Rowland who has resigend from the town council. Picture: Chris Carson

“I have brought forward my resignation in order that the vacancy may also be filled.

“I will still attend town council meetings to report and answer questions on county matters.”

The town Council spokeswoman added: “Both have worked extremely hard for the town, whilst serving as town councillors, and their contribution is appreciated by all.

“Their legacy to the town will continue and Seaton Town Council looks forward to working with them in their county council and district council roles going forward.

“As required by law, the vacancies that have arisen as a result, have been notified to EDDC and the requisite legal notices will be posted, affording the electorate - should they wish to do so - the opportunity to call an election within 14 days of those notices.

“Should such an election be called then it will not take place until May 2021 due to the relevant Covid-19 provisions.

“The town council now has five vacancies in total and is actively seeking applicants for co-option for the original three via our website. The closing date to apply to join is August 7.”

A minimum of ten local electors need to call for a poll for one to take place.

Seaton Town Council has recently launched a new website which has been designed to be a ‘platform for the town’ and showcase what it has to offer. To view it visit https://seaton.gov.uk

* Cllr Shaw, who also represents Colyton on the county council, and Cllr Rowland are both members of the East Devon Alliance of independent councillors.