Two-vehicle accident blocks A30

PUBLISHED: 08:57 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 06 January 2020

Police.

Police.

Archant

An accident involving a car and a bin lorry at Upottery has closed the A30 in both directions, with long queues of traffic.

The crash, involving a car and a bin lorry, happened at about 8.20am this morning (Monday, January 6) near the junction with Sandys Lane.

Police say the road is likely to be closed for some time. Diversions are being put in place and drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.

