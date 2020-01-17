Ukulele group supports Seaton end of life nursing service
PUBLISHED: 07:58 19 January 2020
Archant
Collecting donations while playing to the community has enabled Seaton group Wekulele to raise £225 for a vital end-of-life nursing service.
Leaders Phil and Van Christmas said they chose to give the money they collect to Seaton Hospiscare@Home Service because it is available to all those who may need it.
Carol Rowe, a trustee of Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, said: "We would like to thank Wekulele for their continued support for our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.
"We rely entirely on the kindness of our local community to enable us to fund this much needed end of life service to people registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton Medical Practice."
Anyone wanting to know more about Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, should contact the League of Friends' manager, Lycia Moore, on 01297 20143 or email her at SeatonLOF@nhs.net
