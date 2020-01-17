Ukulele group supports Seaton end of life nursing service

Phil Christmas (Wekulele), Rosie Dean (Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurse), Shirley Robinson (League trustee), Liz Livingstone (Hospiscare nurse), and Val Christmas (Wekulele). Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Collecting donations while playing to the community has enabled Seaton group Wekulele to raise £225 for a vital end-of-life nursing service.

Leaders Phil and Van Christmas said they chose to give the money they collect to Seaton Hospiscare@Home Service because it is available to all those who may need it.

Carol Rowe, a trustee of Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, said: "We would like to thank Wekulele for their continued support for our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

"We rely entirely on the kindness of our local community to enable us to fund this much needed end of life service to people registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton Medical Practice."

Anyone wanting to know more about Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, should contact the League of Friends' manager, Lycia Moore, on 01297 20143 or email her at SeatonLOF@nhs.net