Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton. Archant

Honiton auction will feature motoring items acquired over the past 40 years

A vast collection of motoring memorabilia from a bygone age - collated over 40 years by an impassioned East Devon collector - is going under the hammer at Honiton.

The exceptional assortment of old enamel signs, vintage fuel cans and automobilia is in excellent condition.

Auctioneers Whittons of Honiton say that due to the quantity such a collection is unlikely to be seen again in a very long time.

There are more than 250 lots, all being sold without reserves, and due to the rarity of such a collection Whittons is expecting significant interest globally.

Among the items are interesting and peculiar signs for Esso, Shell, Pratts, Dunlop, Castrol, Redline, and Texaco.

There are more than 100 individual and interesting fuel cans in various colours and brands, together with a vast collection of oil cans, bottles, dispensers, tins etc., all ranging in expected price ranges from £5 to £3,000 apiece.

There is an unusual full size vintage Shell petrol pump in good condition with its original globe.

There will also be a collection of Railway-ana to include a five-inch gauge model of a Great Western Bulldog locomotive, a 3.5 inch gauge model of a Great Western County of Oxford locomotive and tender together with other Hornby, Mamod, Corgi, TTR and many other items to whet the appetite of railway enthusiasts.

The ‘Garage-ana’ sale will be on the second of a two day auction taking place on Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, commencing at 10.30am on each day.

Viewing times will be on Sunday, March 4 from 10am to 1pm, and then on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday March, 4 to 6, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The auction will be held at The Fine Art Auction Rooms, Dowell Street, Honiton, Devon, with over 700 lots of fine silver, jewellery, watches and coins on the first day, followed by pictures, collectables, furniture and militaria in the morning on the second day.

For more information about the auctions people can contact Whittons of Honiton on 01404 517000.

