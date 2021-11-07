News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Society members can wise up on the world of owl conservation

Tim Dixon

Published: 7:00 AM November 7, 2021
Chris Sperring will be giving a talk

Chris Sperring will be giving a talk - Credit: JCL Photography

The Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society will host a talk on British owls on Wednesday 24th November at Uplyme Village Hall. 

The talk will be given by Chris Sperring MBE, who is Conservation Officer for the Hawk and Owl Trust, aided by a live owl. Chris will look at the natural history and practical conservation of the UK's owl population and cover topics from basic biology to ecology and practical measures to conserve owls.  

Owls are an indicator species, acting as a barometer of the health of the natural world they live in. Chris will expand upon this topic by looking at the recent decrease of nature throughout the UK and the world. 

This year Chris celebrates 30 years in his post and brings a lifetime of knowledge and passion for the natural world. He received the MBE in 2001 for services to nature conservation and dedicates much of his time towards helping local wildlife community groups. In his sparse spare time Chris writes and records his own music. 

The talk starts at 8pm and will be preceded by the Society’s AGM at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm, when refreshments will be available. Members free; guests £3. 

