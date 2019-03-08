Advanced search

Fire at house in Uplyme

PUBLISHED: 08:42 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 09 October 2019

Firefighters were called to a house in Uplyme yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 8) after the occupants reported a burning smell in the loft area.

Crews from Lyme Regis and Charmouth attended at around 6pm and found the smoke was coming from an electrical shower unit on the first floor of the two-storey house.

They set to work isolating the electrics, which extinguished the fire, before checking the shower unit and surrounding area with thermal imaging equipment and small tools.

They also checked and confirmed that no fire had spread to the loft space, before making the area safe and handing duty of care over to the occupants.

The cause of the fire was accidental, damage was confined to the shower unit only and there were no casualties.

