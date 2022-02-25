News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Uplyme landlord fined over fly tipping incident

Adam Manning

Published: 2:24 PM February 25, 2022
east devon

This is the scene at Yawl Cross Woods Trail in Uplyme last October. - Credit: East Devon District Council

A private landlord has been slapped with a £400 fine for allowing a tenant’s waste to be dumped illegally in Uplyme.

This was the scene at Yawl Cross Woods Trail that met East Devon District Council (EDDC) officers when they went to clean up in October.

The £400 fixed penalty notice, reduced to £200 after being paid within 10 days, was given for the landlord’s lack of care after a mess was left by one of their tenants.

The landlord was then unable to show they used a licenced waste carrier to dispose of it. EDDC is investigating the unlicensed waste carrier and may take further enforcement action.

Cllr Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “This is a good reminder to residents and landlords that their responsibility for their waste doesn’t end when they pay someone to take it away.

“It is so frustrating, that with so many wonderful volunteers spending their spare time picking up rubbish and litter in our beautiful countryside and on our beaches that some people think they can get away with fly-tipping."



