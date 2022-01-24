Horticultural society returns with coffee morning

The coffee morning is set to take place on February 5 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gardening fans can get their fill of all things green-fingered at a coffee morning next week.

On Saturday, February 5, the Uplyme & Lyme Regis Horticultural Society will be holding an event at Uplyme Village Hall, from 10am to noon for members and for anyone interested in joining the society.

Chairperson Joanna Benke-Smith said: "It's been a long and difficult couple of years with limited opportunities for our members to get together socially.

"A daytime, weekend event we hope will encourage people back out and give them a chance to meet familiar faces and new members."

Potatoes tubers to grow on for the society's 'Potato in a Bucket' competition will be available at £3 each.

The contest is a popular part of the Summer Flower and Produce Fair, which will be held on Saturday, July 9.

The coffee morning will also be an opportunity for members to renew their membership, collect their membership cards, for new members to join, to collect the annual programme of events, to find out more about society trips for the year, and to talk with committee and other members.