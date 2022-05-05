Plant sale and coffee morning in Uplyme

An annual plant sale and coffee morning is being held in Uplyme.

The Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society will be holding the event on Saturday, May 14 from 10am to noon in the village hall. Entry is £1 for all and there will be a tombola. Visitors are invited to stay for a coffee and chat after perusing the plants for sale.

Plant donations of veg, bedding, perennials, annuals and shrubs are all welcome. Home produce donations is also welcomed including cakes and other bakes, jam, preserves and fresh veg.

All donations should be delivered to Uplyme Village Hall from 9am.

Society chairman Joanna Benke-Smith said: “Our annual plant sale is an important fund raiser for the society, enabling us to keep annual membership costs low and subsidise speakers and trips.

“It means we can keep providing an interesting programme of events for our members.”