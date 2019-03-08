Autumn show success at Uplyme

Sue Cole from Marie Curie (right) with a cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (left). Picture: Tricia Boyd Archant

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society's autumn show and harvest supper was a lively success.

Karen Yelland (left) leader of the 1st Lym Valley Scouts with the cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (second left) together with some of the scout troop. Picture: Tricia Boyd Karen Yelland (left) leader of the 1st Lym Valley Scouts with the cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (second left) together with some of the scout troop. Picture: Tricia Boyd

A packed village hall saw a good range of entries in 16 classes, all of which were contested.

Society president, Pam Corbin also presented two cheques for £450 each to Marie Curie and 1st Lym Valley Scouts.

The money represented part of the profits from the society's summer show.

Classes ranged from flowers and floral art, through fruit and vegetables to cookery and preserves.

Organisers said the breadth and quantity of entrants showed how vibrant and fruitful people's gardens are even as the days shorten and the autumn storms blow in.

The category for a carved pumpkin was filled with entries submitted by the 1st Lym Valley Scouts, with the whole troop turning out for the event.

Judging of most categories took place by popular vote, with judges for the cooking and preserves sections selected by a draw on the night.