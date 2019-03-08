Advanced search

Latest The New European

Autumn show success at Uplyme

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 October 2019

Sue Cole from Marie Curie (right) with a cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (left). Picture: Tricia Boyd

Sue Cole from Marie Curie (right) with a cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (left). Picture: Tricia Boyd

Archant

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society's autumn show and harvest supper was a lively success.

Karen Yelland (left) leader of the 1st Lym Valley Scouts with the cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (second left) together with some of the scout troop. Picture: Tricia BoydKaren Yelland (left) leader of the 1st Lym Valley Scouts with the cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (second left) together with some of the scout troop. Picture: Tricia Boyd

A packed village hall saw a good range of entries in 16 classes, all of which were contested.

Society president, Pam Corbin also presented two cheques for £450 each to Marie Curie and 1st Lym Valley Scouts.

The money represented part of the profits from the society's summer show.

Classes ranged from flowers and floral art, through fruit and vegetables to cookery and preserves.

Organisers said the breadth and quantity of entrants showed how vibrant and fruitful people's gardens are even as the days shorten and the autumn storms blow in.

The category for a carved pumpkin was filled with entries submitted by the 1st Lym Valley Scouts, with the whole troop turning out for the event.

Judging of most categories took place by popular vote, with judges for the cooking and preserves sections selected by a draw on the night.

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Heavy traffic following accident on Seaton Road

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Heavy traffic following accident on Seaton Road

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Autumn show success at Uplyme

Sue Cole from Marie Curie (right) with a cheque presented by Pam Corbin, horticultural society president (left). Picture: Tricia Boyd

Honiton RFC beaten at Cully / Town game postponed / Beer beaten - Saturday’s sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

AVR’s Jake Smith in top four finish at the Great South Run

Running

Honiton Seniors’ win the Honiton Challenge Cup

Golf club and ball

Lifeboat crew’s dramatic rescue of Axe Valley teenagers to feature on TV

Lyme lifeboat crew members who took part in the rescue (L/R) Tim Edwards, Andy Butterfield, Nikky Williams and Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists