Advanced search

Entries open soon for Uplyme’s virtual summer show

PUBLISHED: 08:57 30 June 2020

Uplyme Virtual Summer Show will be just for fun with no trophies awarded. Picture ULRHS

Uplyme Virtual Summer Show will be just for fun with no trophies awarded. Picture ULRHS

Archant

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society Virtual Summer Fair will be open for entries for three days from Monday (July 6).

There are 12 classes and the fair will go live on Saturday, July 11, at 1pm, the same time as the real-life event would have opened.

The virtual Summer Flower and Produce Fair will consist of galleries of photographs displayed on the Summer Show 2020 page of the society’s website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com

There will be one gallery for each of classes, covering flowers, fruit and veg, floral art, baking, art and craft and photography.

The popular potato in a bucket competition will still run and there is a class for under-16 year olds, as well as two classes themed to reflect lives under lockdown.

The show classes will be for fun and there will be no judging.

A maximum of two entries is allowed per class which need to be emailed as landscape images.

For further information visit www.ulrhs.wordpress.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

Call to help find missing Max

Missing: Max the cat.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

Call to help find missing Max

Missing: Max the cat.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Entries open soon for Uplyme’s virtual summer show

Uplyme Virtual Summer Show will be just for fun with no trophies awarded. Picture ULRHS

Axe Cliff Covid-19 Waltz joy for Simon Wellington, Andy Hopgood and Nick Jones

Axe Cliff golfer Andy Hopgood, along with Simon Wellington and Nick Jones won the Covid-19 Walyz competiiton. Picture ACGC

County cricket cleared to start on August 1

A general view of The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

County cricket set to start on August 1

Picture: Thinkstock

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI