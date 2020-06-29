Entries open soon for Uplyme’s virtual summer show

Uplyme Virtual Summer Show will be just for fun with no trophies awarded. Picture ULRHS Archant

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society Virtual Summer Fair will be open for entries for three days from Monday (July 6).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are 12 classes and the fair will go live on Saturday, July 11, at 1pm, the same time as the real-life event would have opened.

The virtual Summer Flower and Produce Fair will consist of galleries of photographs displayed on the Summer Show 2020 page of the society’s website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com

There will be one gallery for each of classes, covering flowers, fruit and veg, floral art, baking, art and craft and photography.

The popular potato in a bucket competition will still run and there is a class for under-16 year olds, as well as two classes themed to reflect lives under lockdown.

The show classes will be for fun and there will be no judging.

A maximum of two entries is allowed per class which need to be emailed as landscape images.

For further information visit www.ulrhs.wordpress.com