Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son's death

An East Devon woman whose teenage son was killed in a car crash has spoken about her decision to meet the driver found guilty of causing the collision.

Jane Ure, from Uplyme, described Will as a sensitive, kind hearted and sociable boy who had a wide group of friends.

The apprentice carpenter was killed when the Honda Civic in which he was a passenger came off the A3052, Lyme Regis to Colyford road, in the early hours of December 17, 2016.

Will, 17, was killed while the driver, his friend Richard Weldon, 28, suffered serious injuries.

Last year Weldon was given a suspended sentence at Exeter Crown Court after he admitted causing death by careless driving. The court heard that if he had been paying attention the crash could have been avoided. He had smoked cannabis earlier and was probably driving too quickly.

Both Mrs Ure and Weldon decided to take part in restorative justice - a scheme that enables communication between the victim and the person that committed the crime against them.

Now, as part of Restorative Justice Awareness Week, she has spoken about the process and how it helped her to deal with the feelings of anger she had following her son's death.

Mrs Ure said: "I was away visiting family when my husband phoned to tell me the news that Will had died in a car crash. That was the moment that my world shattered.

"The restorative justice team became involved because my police liaison officer had told me about the service and when the criminal proceedings had finished I felt the need to find out more.

"Personally meeting the driver also helped me to learn more about the impact of what had happened to him and to gain insight about him as a person.

"To hear his heartfelt apology has helped me in some part to deal with the anger that I have been carrying with me about what happened to my son."

In Devon restorative justice is delivered by Make Amends, a service commissioned by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.

For help or advice about the service contact the Victim Care Unit online at victimcaredevonandcornwall.org.uk or call them on 01392 475900.