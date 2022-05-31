News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Memorial service at Upottery Airfield for paratroopers

Dan Wilkins

Published: 1:27 PM May 31, 2022
Iron Mike - the traditional monument to the US paratroopers.

Iron Mike - the traditional monument to the US paratroopers. - Credit: Mike Webb

A short memorial service on Sunday (June 5) to commemorate those who flew from RAF Upottery during World War Two. 

The service will take place at Sentry Box, Moonhayes Cross, at midday. 

Brave paratroopers, made up of forces from the United States, took off from East Devon airfields on June 7, 1944, to begin the liberation of Europe. 

There will be vigil at 10pm in the centre of the airfield where a two-minute silence will be help to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.   

A week later there will be wreath laying ceremony at the airfield memorial at around 2pm. Again, a two-minute silence will be help. 

All are welcome to attend. 

