A30 closed near Upottery following collision involving lorry

The A30 near Upottery is closed in both directions following a collision between a car and bin lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at 8.20am this morning (January 6) between the A303 (Upottery) and A35 (Honiton).

Police say traffic is queuing in the area.