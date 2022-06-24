News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Turnout announced for Tiverton and Honiton by-election

Adam Manning

Published: 2:08 AM June 24, 2022
The Tiverton and Honiton by-election count in Crediton. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The turnout has been announced for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election. 

Turnout is 52.3 per cent with 42,707 voters turning out. The announcement came at 2am on Friday, June 25.

The Tiverton and Honiton by-election count is in Meadow Leisure Centre in Crediton overnight.The count started at around 11pm. 

Follow live updates on the Midweek Herald website throughout the night and the Midweek Herald Twitter feed. 

