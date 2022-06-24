Turnout announced for Tiverton and Honiton by-election

The Tiverton and Honiton by-election count in Crediton. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The turnout has been announced for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.

Turnout is 52.3 per cent with 42,707 voters turning out. The announcement came at 2am on Friday, June 25.

The Tiverton and Honiton by-election count is in Meadow Leisure Centre in Crediton overnight.The count started at around 11pm.

