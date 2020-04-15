Advanced search

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 15:52 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 15 April 2020

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

With more cases of coronavirus being reported in the Axminster area doctors are urging patients to use their online consultation service - eConsult.

In a statement Axminster Medical Practice said: “We have been relatively sheltered so far compared to other areas of the country, but we are sorry to report that in the last few days we have been identifying more and more COVID-19 cases in the Axminster area, some of them very serious.

“It remains absolutely essential that where possible our patients strictly socially distance.

“This is not just to protect the elderly or more vulnerable - there are significant numbers of patients in ITU or sadly dying who are relatively young and without any previous medical problems.

“The majority of patients are getting on really well with eConsult - the new way to speak to one of our GPs or ask any administrative question.

“We are dealing with most eConsult queries incredibly quickly and it is definitely the fastest way to get in contact with a doctor or nurse.

“Even if you do not have a computer, you can access eConsult from any smartphone via the surgery website.

“If you really do not have any access to the internet, even by smartphone, then you can still ring the surgery but unfortunately there may be a delay in getting back to you.

“We wish all the very best to our patients and their families.”

See the medical practice website at: https://www.axminstermedicalpractice.nhs.uk/

