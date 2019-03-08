Advanced search

Axe Vale Canoe Club in rescue exercise with lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 November 2019

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew in an exercise with Axe Vale Canoe Club. Picture AVCC

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew in an exercise with Axe Vale Canoe Club. Picture AVCC

Archant

A major rescue exercise involving Lyme Regis lifeboat and the Axe Vale Canoe Club has been hailed a success.

RNLI volunteers say it was 'a valuable contribution to improved safety at sea'.

The exercise involved ten experienced kayakers and canoeists, and the scenario simulated a club member becoming ill.

The lifeboat crew located the 'casualty' using VHF transmission from kayakers and then assisted canoe club members and their kayaks from the scene of the incident to the Axe marina.

Mike McAlpine, RNLI volunteer community safety officer, said: "The key message was being able to call for help can save lives. "On a small craft like a kayak carrying a personal locator beacon (PLB) is always a good idea.

"A hand held VHF radio is worth considering, as well as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch which works well on many parts of the near shore.

"The exercise was a success for both the lifeboat crew and the kayakers with important lessons being learned."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Vale Canoe Club in rescue exercise with lifeboat

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew in an exercise with Axe Vale Canoe Club. Picture AVCC

Honiton host league strugglers while Tigers have weekend off: weekend football preview

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Axminster Gymnastics Club enjoys continuing success

Members of Axminster Gymnastics Club. Picture EMMA ROWE

‘Severe weather protocol’ activated ahead of weekend football fixtures

Football

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Cricket Club appoint new chairman

Steve Batey (left) takes over Uplyme & Lyme Regis CC chair from Ian Thomas. Picture LRCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists