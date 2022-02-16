News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Person trapped in vehicle after two-van crash near Axminster

Published: 8:33 AM February 16, 2022
Police-accident

The crash happened near Axminster on Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A person was left trapped in a van after a crash near Axminster yesterday (February 15).

The incident happened at Kilmington at around 3.40pm, according to the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson said the incident involved two vans and two crews from Axminster and another from Colyton were sent to the scene.

"Once on scene, crews confirmed a two-vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) with one casualty trapped within one of the vehicles," they said. 

"Crews got to work using Stabilisation equipment, small tools and hydraulic rescue equipment."

After freeing the casualty from the vehicle, they were left in the care of the ambulance service, the spokesperson added.

