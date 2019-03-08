Advanced search

Van driver denies attempted murder of pedestrian near Ottery

PUBLISHED: 14:32 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 01 November 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

A van driver has denied attempting to murder a pedestrian who was injured in an accident in a village cul-de-sac.

Daniel Hughes, of Oil Mill Lane in Clyst St Mary, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of attempted murder when he appeared before Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at Taleford Close, at Fairmile, near Ottery St Mary, on September 27 this year.

Judge Johnson set a date for a seven day trial at Exeter Crown Court for July 20, 2020, and released Hughes, 37, on conditional bail.

Peter Coombe, prosecuting, said work is still ongoing on the case, including the conclusion of a police accident report and analysis of phones and social media.

